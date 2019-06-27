Do you know your status? Free HIV testing at Walgreens on Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 90,000 people in Texas are living with an HIV diagnosis.

In observance of National HIV Testing Day Thursday June 27, Texas Health and Human Services is encouraging Texans to get tested for HIV and connect with treatment services as they can.

Through testing, services and public health interventions, Texas health officials are aiming to decrease the prevalence of disease and are calling for increased testing and early diagnosis.

More than 4,000 Texas residents were diagnosed with HIV in 2017, and public health experts estimate that 18,000 Texans currently have HIV and don’t know it.

Walgreens is offering free testing at 43 stores in 14 cities around Texas from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. You can also find list of providers that perform free or reduced-cost testing in more than 40 Texas cities here.

According to Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, HHS Executive Commissioner: