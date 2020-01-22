Discussing and breaking down the conversation around IVF

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Actress and comedian Amy Schumer talks a lot about her pregnancy on her Netflix standup special “Growing.” Some moms may identify with her candor about awkward advice and baby showers. But her message resonates with some women for another reason.

Schumer has been open about the health problems she’s faced during her pregnancy. Last week she posted photos and videos on Instagram asking for advice from people who have experience with in vitro fertilization. She says she wants to help others who feel alone in the process.

Doctor Kaylen Silverberg from the Texas Fertility Center joined KXAN to discuss IVF, the emotional stress it can cause, and why it is so important to talk about it.

When asked about Schumer’s openness about her pregnancy Silverberg said it is important for those with a platform to come forward and convey the messages that need to be conveyed about pregnancy and IVF.

“They have this microphone, they have this pedestal. And when they use it for good, I’m all over it. I think it’s really fantastic,” said Silverberg.

“And for her to come out and be forthcoming and to say, hey, you know what, maybe I’m a celebrity and maybe you think my life is perfect, but I have the same kind of problems that you do. I’m going through the same things that you are. And this is how I’m coping and this is what this is what’s involved in the process. And I think that’s so helpful.“