Dieting in 2020? Health experts rank the best and worst

AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S News and World report has ranked the best and worst 35 popular diets according to health experts.

Topping the list: the Mediterranean diet. It consists of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, fish and olive oil.

At the bottom of list: a diet so popular, it’s sure to upset a lot of fans. The Keto diet: low carbs, high fat, no sugar. It has a huge following but came in second-to-last out of the 35 diets in the survey.

Suzanne Wetherold, Cardiologist at Austin Heart and obesity medicine specialist at Heart Hospital of Austin, agrees with the report.

“Keto is a very restrictive diet. Generally around 20 grams of carbs a day — that’s less that is in one medium size banana,” says Wetherold. “That means, if you have half of a banana you can’t have any starch, any grain, any fruit — any other sugar — and that is pretty much impossible for anyone to sustain for the rest of their life.”

Sustainability is key according to Wetherold.

She says pick a diet you can stick with every day for the rest of your life, without the guilt. 

“It’s really about changing your diet in a way that makes you happy where you don’t feel too restricted. Most importantly, in such a way that you don’t feel hungry.” 

To be top-rated in the survey, a diet had to be relatively easy to follow, nutritious, safe, effective for weight loss and protective against diabetes and heart disease.

