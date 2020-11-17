Dell Children’s National Injury Prevention Day Awareness

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, children are dealing with another crisis. Injuries are the leading cause of death and disability to U.S. children from 1 to 18 years old. Every day, 20 children die from preventable injuries, resulting in more deaths than all other diseases combined.

Stewart Williams, Injury Prevention Manager at Dell Children’s, chatted with Studio 512 about an upcoming day of awareness, National Injury Prevention Day, and Dell Children’s initiative, Safe Kids Austin, which focuses on reducing child injury.

What is National Injury Prevention day?

“Every day, 20 children die from preventable injuries, resulting in more deaths than all other diseases combined. National Injury Prevention Day, on November 18th, is a day to help raise awareness about the significance of injury and advocate for prevention. Many of these injuries are preventable with the use of education, safety practices and equipment, and the implementation of strong legislation. Safe Kids Austin at Dell Children’s Medical Center works year-round to focus on reducing child injury, primarily by promoting safety in vehicles, in and around water, and while walking and biking.”

What are the most common pediatric home injuries, and what can parents do to prevent them from happening in the first place?

“The first is drowning. It’s the leading cause of death in one to four-year-olds. Whether this is because there’s a swimming pool that they have access to or they’re left alone in the bathtub, little kids can drown in just inches of water. If your home has a pool, make sure there is a gate around your pool that is locked and that your child can’t open the lock.

Suffocation due to an unsafe sleep environment is the leading cause of injury-related deaths among children under 1 year of age. By following a few simple tips, parents and caregivers can create a safer sleep space for little ones.

Keeping your child safe while on the go is important. Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages 5 to 14 years old. Child safety seats, when used correctly, can reduce serious injury by up to 71 percent.”

