Dell Children’s Has First Pediatric Heart Transplant Program In Central Texas

Dr. Chesney Castleberry, Medical Director of the Pediatric Heart Failure and Transplant Program at Dell Children’s, spoke with Studio 512 about their new expansion. Dr. Castleberry is the first pediatric heart muscle disease specialist in Central Texas, caring for children who receive a heart transplant or ventricular assist device implantation.

Why is this program important to Central Texas?

Related Content Pediatric Heart Health With Dell Children’s Medical Center Video

“There are around five to 10 pediatric heart failure patients each year in our area, and in the past, children and their families would have to relocate to Dallas or Houston for at least 6-12 months to have access to a heart transplant. We are excited to launch a program which will allow children and their families to remain right here in Austin for pediatric heart transplants and receive the best care at Dell Children’s.



The new Heart Transplant Program is the result of strategic collaboration dedicated to a coordinated approach to the care of infants, children and adolescents with end-stage heart disease. The Heart Transplant Program means patients and their families will no longer have to travel out of town for this life-saving complex surgery.

Heart transplants are a critical component of the cardiology and cardiac surgery program at Dell Children’s, which is the only pediatric hospital in Central Texas offering comprehensive heart care for newborns, infants, and adolescents. Additionally, the dedicated 24-bed Cardiac Care Unit is fully equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, providing an advanced transplant multidisciplinary care team to manage all aspects of pre- and post-transplant care.”

Dell Children’s Medical Center specializes in pediatric care. Learn more by going to www.dellchildrens.net, or by calling (512) 324-0000.

Sponsored by Dell Children’s Medical Center. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.