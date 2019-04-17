CycleNation spins into Austin for inaugural event

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin gets its chance to join CycleNation in May.

The American Heart Association’s newest campaign is a fundraising event, taking place on stationary bikes as a relay-style spin class on Saturday, May 18. The campaign was created to help raise awareness for cardiovascular disease and stroke.

This will be the first Austin-based CycleNation and it will be held at Amy Donovan Plaza at the Domain in north Austin with more than 1,000 people expected to attend.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the two-hour relay beginning at 10 a.m.

Joel Rice, executive director of Austin’s American Heart Association, says this has one goal—to get the community moving.

“Stroke continues to be a leading cause of debilitating disease in the U.S., and it is the No. 2 cause of death in the world. We’re not going to let another person suffer and die from a disease that in most cases can be prevented. That’s why the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association are investing in more research to find cures for stroke and heart disease. Through CycleNation, we get communities moving for better brain health, while also teaching them how to respond to a stroke or heart emergency,” Rice said.

More information can be found at cyclenation.org/austin.