CycleNation comes to Austin for inaugural event

AUSTIN (KXAN) – In the United States, someone has a stroke and dies of a heart attack every 40 seconds – the American Heart Association intends to change that. Cycling is a great way to protect yourself from serious diseases such as heart attack and stroke. Join us for a health revolution at CycleNation!

The inaugural Austin event will take place on Saturday, July 27 at 1p.m. at DEFINE Body and Mind (809 S Lamar Blvd).

Riders are encouraged to form teams and fundraise – or you can break from the pack and participate in an individual challenge. Then on Saturday, riders will hop on a stationary bike and pedal for 30 minutes – listening to cycling instructors and heart-pounding music!

CycleNation empowers people across the country to use bikes to get brain and heart-healthy – all while raising funds for community programs that will prevent stroke and heart disease. CycleNation supports the American Stroke Association – a division of the American Heart Association.

Bikes are reserved and space is limited, so sign up now before they’re gone!