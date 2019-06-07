CycleNation comes to Austin for inaugural event

Simple Health

by: Kelly Lafargue

Posted: / Updated:
CycleNation July event.jpg

AUSTIN (KXAN) – In the United States, someone has a stroke and dies of a heart attack every 40 seconds – the American Heart Association intends to change that. Cycling is a great way to protect yourself from serious diseases such as heart attack and stroke. Join us for a health revolution at CycleNation!

The inaugural Austin event will take place on Saturday, July 27 at 1p.m. at DEFINE Body and Mind (809 S Lamar Blvd).

Riders are encouraged to form teams and fundraise – or you can break from the pack and participate in an individual challenge. Then on Saturday, riders will hop on a stationary bike and pedal for 30 minutes – listening to cycling instructors and heart-pounding music!

CycleNation empowers people across the country to use bikes to get brain and heart-healthy – all while raising funds for community programs that will prevent stroke and heart disease. CycleNation supports the American Stroke Association – a division of the American Heart Association.

Bikes are reserved and space is limited, so sign up now before they’re gone!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss