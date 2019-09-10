Cute & Cuddly Creatures! Tiny Tails To You Supports Workplace Health

A recent study conducted by Washington State University concluded that petting animals can help reduce stress. Our co-host Steph put that theory to the test and had our friends from Tiny Tails visit the set.

Tiny Tails is a traveling petting zoo in the Austin area that provides an experience for children and adults that let them interact with furry friends. Steph and the crew at Studio 512 could happily agree that having the little critters stop by from Tiny Tails surely brightened up our days.

To find out more on how you can bring Tiny Tails to your next event check them out at www.TinyTailsToYou.com