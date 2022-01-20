Creating Realistic Resolutions For 2022 With Kim Eagle Of Earn That Body

Kim Eagle of Earn That Body joined Studio 512 to set achievable goals for 2022 in health and fitness: she says that 80% of new year’s resolutions fail by the second week of February!

In order to break goals down into manageable steps, Kim does 5 things:

Ease Back. This is a great first step, because it doesn’t totally change your approach! Start to ease back, or make small changes, because they’ll get to into better habits in the long run. More is not necessarily better. Don’t go full-throttle, right out of the gate! Even the most seasoned athletes still need at least one rest day per week. If you got from 0 to 7, you’re going to wear yourself out (and set yourself up for potential injury). Make a plan: how many hard days vs. easy days do you plan to do? Set a workout goal. This doesn’t have to be tied to the scale. What do you want your body to be able to achieve? Write that goal down! Putting pen to paper is a huge step and can solidify your resolve.

Kim wants people to have healthy, sustainable weight loss. Sign up for 5 weeks of virtual tutorials that will help you get stronger and more fit. The 5 Week Earn That Body Program that includes personalized nutrition and a full workout program! To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody, for inspiration.