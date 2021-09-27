Create your own workout with real NFL players

by: American Heart Association

AUSTIN (American Heart Association) – Teachers, students and parents are facing more challenges than ever — but easy, fun, and accessible physical activity is still essential during the pandemic. And NFL PLAY 60 Kids Day resources provide easy, fun and accessible ways for students and schools to team up and move all year long.

You can customize your Kids Day activities! Make programming like a fantasy football team, only your students learn different exercises from real NFL players using on-demand videos to create your dream workout.

Dallas Cowboys Arm Circles and Crosses

Dallas Cowboys Cornerback, Anthony Brown, and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, Maddie, demonstrate ways to move more with arm exercises.

