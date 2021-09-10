Clinical trial for RSV vaccine is recruiting adults to participate

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Researchers are ready to test possible vaccine candidates for the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in a clinical trial.

Benchmark Research is recruiting adults over 18 for RSV vaccine clinical trials. The research institute previously conducted clinical trials of several coronavirus vaccines.

Dr. Laurence Chu, principal investigator at Benchmark Research, said it is a traditional vaccine similar in type to the flu vaccine. Unlike the flu vaccine, the test RSV vaccine will be isolating a specific protein for the body to create antibodies from and form memory cells, Dr. Chu said.

In June, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) issued a health advisory about the spike in RSV cases. RSV is spread through respiratory droplets and can cause long-term lung damage.

RSV is the most common cause of pneumonia in children under one year old. Older adults are also at risk of severe disease from RSV, according to DSHS.

To learn more information on the clinical trial and how to join, contact Benchmark Research.