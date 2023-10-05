AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Public Health (APH) and Austin Independent School District (AISD) will host a flu vaccine clinic in southeast Austin Saturday.

The annual Boo the Flu Clinic will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Allison Elementary on 515 Vargas Road, APH said. Spanish interpreters will be available on-site.

APH said it will provide free essential seasonal flu vaccines for those who lack insurance or have limited coverage. No insurance, ID, or proof of residence is necessary, according to APH.

“It’s that time of the year when respiratory illnesses are becoming more prevalent as we gather indoors,” said Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes. “Let’s kick off this flu season by getting vaccinated to protect ourselves and our loved ones. This tool will set us up for success before the holidays.”

Everyone 6 months and older is eligible for a flu vaccine in the U.S.

“Going to the doctor to get a shot, especially when you’re taking a kid, isn’t always fun. This event is looking to change that,” said APH Director Adrienne Sturrup. “Our nurses are the best in the business and they’re raring to go and get your families the vaccines they need to have a safe rest of the year.”

You can visit Vaccines.gov or Vacunas.gov in Spanish to find flu vaccine providers near you.

“We are urging people to take advantage of the vaccines and treatments we have available,” said Dr. Rosha McCoy with the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMS). “Prevention is always the best way so you don’t get sick or in the hospital or get long-term symptoms.”

“The flu vaccine is available. You should get it in September or October,” McCoy told KXAN Sept. 29.

There is an update to this latest flu vaccine according to McCoy.

“One new interesting recommendation is that people with egg allergies don’t need to be concerned at all. They can get the flu vaccine, no special considerations for them,” McCoy said.

Vaccines.gov has a list of flu vaccine providers.

APH said unlike the mass COVID-19 vaccine hubs seen during the peak of the pandemic, the approach has evolved to prioritize tailored and community-centered preventative services.