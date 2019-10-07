City’s mobile market operation expands thanks to partnership with Farmshare Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group that brings fresh produce to people who don’t live close to a grocery store is doubling its operations thanks to a new contract from the city.

The group, Fresh for Less, is expanding thanks to a partnership with Farmshare Austin and Austin Public Health.

There are 10 market locations currently operating, four of which are brand new. Plans are in the works to bring four more on in the next few months.

Some of these mobile markets are replacement farm stands, so they are not necessarily doubling the people served, but they provide better selection and service to communities. In addition, the markets can pick up and move when the city re-evaluates its needs.

“We know that access to healthy foods and healthy lifestyle is one way to reduce chronic disease outcomes,” said Andrea Abel, executive director of Farmshare Austin. “We have a growing disparity for food access in our communities.”

The expansion represents nearly a million-dollar investment from the city over the next five years. Farmshare has yet to decide on the four new locations slated for the spring.