AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin, Austin Public Health and the Austin Independent School District will hold a health fair Saturday.

The Fiesta de Salud Health Fair lasts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Palm Elementary School on 7601 Dixie Dr.

The city said the fair will feature live music and entertainment, community resources, health screenings and immunizations for children and adults.

“A good first step to being healthy is staying up to date on your vaccines and knowing your numbers – blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol,” said Austin Public Health Director Adrienne Sturrup in a statement to KXAN. “This free event can encourage our friends and family to get their shots and screenings to help improve their health, all while enjoying some fun.”

Last year, the city said 168 people got 131 vaccines, 87 eye exams and 59 health screenings.

Fiesta de Salud is free and open to all, regardless of insurance or citizenship status, according to the city.

The city said APH teams will be there to give: