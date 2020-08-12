Chief pediatrician urges parents to not skip well-check visits during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pediatricians are asking parents to take their kid to the doctor before they get sick.

Usually the start of the school year is busy with parents rushing to make an appointment with their child’s pediatrician for a well-check visit. The visits are recommended to make sure immunizations are up to date or physical exams are completed in time for school sports but this school year is different.

Dr. Bradley Berg, the Section Chief of Pediatrics for Baylor Scott & White Health, says parents have been hesitant to schedule routine check-ups during the pandemic, but says the doctor visits are more important now than ever.

In addition to checking for healthy growth and weight patterns, pediatricians are also checking on mental health.

“One of the things that we address during these visits is how are the children doing emotionally? Are they emotionally well balanced, are they playing well with other kids? Are they depressed or anxious or do they have school phobias,” Berg said.

Other hospitals are emphasizing the importance of pediatric check-ups, as well.

Dell Children’s, part of Ascension Seton, has the support of Peyton Manning. The former professional football quarterback is part of a new series of public service announcements supporting the need to schedule checkups and immunizations for the children.