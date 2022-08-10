Kim Eagle of Earn That Body spoke with Studio 512 about how important it is to check the labels on the food you buy (even if you think it’s a healthy choice). She says there could be chemicals lurking in plain sight that can impact our health. Some of her top suggestions to look out for:

YOGURTS:

Many have artificial flavors and dye added!

EAT: organic brands, and those without sucralose.

POPCORN:

Some brands add a lot of chemicals that could be artificial sweeteners or even coloring!

EAT: air popped!

MAPLE SYRUP:

“Maple syrup is such a wonderful staple in my life, and yet companies are ruining the real deal with artificial colors/sweeteners!”

EAT: organic maple syrup. “Maple syrup” should be the only thing on the ingredient label!

PROTEIN BARS:

“People love them and they are easy to grab. But in my opinion they are glorified candy bars. Watch out for sucralose and erythritol on the label.”

EAT: Perfect Bars (refrigerated)

Kim will have an ALL NEW NUTRITION program coming in September, called the Real Food Reset! She says she gets a lot of people reaching out in the fall, once kids go back to school. It’s a good time to get a new routine started!

Kim wants people to have healthy, sustainable weight loss. Sign up for 5 weeks of virtual tutorials that will help you get stronger and more fit. The 5 Week Earn That Body Program that includes personalized nutrition and a full workout program! To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody, for inspiration.