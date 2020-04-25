Central Health unveils new online application to help people apply for health coverage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Health launched an online application for the Medical Access Program giving residents the ability to apply for health coverage from the home and remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since March 1, MAP enrollment has been increasing and we want to make sure everyone has access to coverage, especially during a time like this,” said Central Health Senior Director of Eligibility Services Kit Abney Spelce. “Adding an online application option will help ensure Travis County residents are able to apply for MAP and receive care.”

According to Central Health, more people applied for MAP coverage in March than any previous month in the fiscal year. They said there are currently more than 64,000 people enrolled in MAP and MAP BASIC, an 8% increase since the beginning of March.

“Travis County residents with low income and who are uninsured can apply for MAP or MAP BASIC 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, online,” Spelce said. “Based on current patient population data, we understand many eligible applicants access the internet through a smart phone or other mobile device. Through this new process, applicants can answer questions, submit documents, and complete the entire eligibility process from the web browser on their mobile devices, or any internet-connected computer.”

Staff will review submitted applications for missing documentation and reach out to the applicant if needed. They will then mail out an enrollment card and program information to the individual. The process is so no one needs to come in for an in-person interview.

Anyone not comfortable or not able to use the online application can still apply over the phone by calling 512-978-8130 on weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Those with coverage that expired as of March 15 or is set to expire before May 31 are automatically re-enrolled for an additional 90 days of coverage.