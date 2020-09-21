Celebrating The Keep Austin Weird 5.12K Run To Brunch With An Everything Bagel Michelada

It’s time to throw on your quirkiest costume and run to brunch! Keep Austin Weird’s 5.12K Run to Brunch is virtual this year, and it goes from September 20th to October 18th.

The event, presented by Karbach Brewing Company, benefits the Southern Smoke Foundation Austin Relief Fund. The fund supports people in the food and beverage industry financially impacted by COVID-19.

Participants can tackle their 5.12K whenever and wherever they want, unlocking perks that include a race t-shirt, downloadable bib and access to a virtual finish line festival. The festival features workouts, food and drink demos, and musical performances by some of Austin’s best including Jimmie Vaughan, Alesia Lani, Patricia Vonne, Mobley and more.

Mixologist Sarah Miller joined Studio 512 with a drink demo on the “Everything Bagel” Michelada.

Related Content Keep Austin Weird introduces the 5.12K Run to Brunch

The “Everything Bagel” Michelada

Rim pint glass with your choice of salt – we’re using Everything Bagel seasoning for this spin on it.

Pour beer of choice half way in glass – we’re using Karbach Love Street Blonde Ale.

Add Bloody Mary mix – we’re using Bloody Revolution’s Everything Bagel mix.

Add ice.

Add lime juice – either a squeeze of lime or .25oz of lime juice.

Stir to mix everything together.

Add garnishes of choice – you will have some lime and Everything Bagel bites.

Participants also receive a Restaurant Card offering 20% off local restaurants including Comedor, Parkside, El Arroyo, La Condesa, Trace and 15 others.

Sarah says, “Keeping it weird means being yourself and having fun. There is no right or wrong way to do this race. Just like there is no right or wrong way to be an Austinite. Just have fun, get in the spirit, knock out your 5.12K and then support your local restaurants. That’s what this is all about!”

Sign up now through October 18th at RunToBrunch.com.