The American Heart Association is focused on “the heart” of our community. Through the “Heart Ball campaign,” it celebrates the community’s collective success in driving change, funding science and improving behaviors.

Austin Heart Ball Chair, Scott Flack, joined us to tell Rosie and Steph More.

He talks about what motivates him to lead this work on “Health Equity” in our community. What drove him to choose AHA as the organization for him and Live Oak to partner with.

He also talked about what message for local businesses and civic leaders he would share about closing the gap in ‘health equity disparities” here locally and why the should support the “Heart Ball”.

You can help support the American Heart Association by attending this year’s “Austin Heart Ball” on May 7th, 2022 at the JW Marriott Austin, Presented by St. David’s Healthcare. You can learn more, donate and get tickets at “AustinHeartBall.Heart.org“

This segment is paid for by The American Heart Association and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.