Celebrate National Champagne Day with eye safety tips and bubbly facts

AUSTIN (CNN/NBC) — Champagne is synonymous with celebrations, and many people pop off the new year with some bubbly.

Appropriately, Dec. 31 is officially National Champagne Day and for good reason: it’s the end of the year and the sparkling staple at most gatherings. Here are some facts to make sure your shindig has the legitimate liquid.

It’s all in the name

Genuine champagne comes from France’s Champagne region, per CNN. Only eight grape varieties are allowed to be produced in the region. The area provides ideal temperature and soil to produce the required fruit on the vine.

Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier are the three primary grapes used to create champagne.

“You’ll shoot your eye out“

Safety is in the eye of the beholder or the champagne holder. If you’re not careful, you could end up seeing 2020 with one less eye of vision.

Cleveland Clinic doctors say to avoid shaking or jostling the bottle before opening.

If you’re ready to open, hold it at a 45-degree angle away from your face and others’.

Doctors say corks can shoot at high speeds fast enough to shatter glass. It could harm someone, and if it does, make sure that person gets checked out.