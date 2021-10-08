Can eating all the cheese your heart desires actually help your heart? New study releases findings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New research suggests consuming higher levels of dairy fat lowers your risk for cardiovascular disease like heart disease or stroke.

“I think it’s interesting,” said Dr. Vivek Goswami, a cardiologist with Heart Hospital of Austin and Austin Heart. “This latest study, an observational study of 4,000 people in Sweden, would suggest that not all saturated fats are considered equal. Maybe saturated fats that come from dairy products are not as detrimental than those that come from animal fats.”

Dr. Goswami says fats from dairy products contain important nutrients, but he’s not saying to overindulge in all the cheese and creams your heart may desire.

“I certainly think it’s reasonable to use dairy products, even if they have a certain amount of saturated fats is OK, but excess amounts of saturated fats result in high LDL cholesterol, ‘bad’ cholesterol for your heart,” he explained.

Researchers looked at 4,150 60-year-olds in the study and measured their blood levels. Those with a higher marker of a fatty acid found mostly in dairy foods had the lowest risk of cardiovascular disease and no increased risk of death from all causes.

The team of international researchers says “many dietary guidelines recommend limiting dairy fat consumption in order to lower saturated fat intake and cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk,” but the team adds more research is needed.