AUSTIN (KXAN) — Calling all cat owners!

A study found there’s a correlation between cats and mental disorder, according to a new analysis from the University of Queensland. That analysis found people exposed to cats have approximately twice the odds of developing schizophrenia.

However, it is not cats, per se, that cause the development. It’s a parasite called Toxoplasma Gondii, which cats can transmit to humans, according to the analysis. The parasite causes an infection called toxoplasmosis.

It can be caught by consuming contaminated food or water or by accidentally ingesting the parasite eggs found wherever a cat may have used the restroom.

Normally, toxoplasmosis is only dangerous for pregnant people or those with a weakened immune system. But if it persists in the brain, it can make you more vulnerable to schizophrenia.

However, the risk can be avoided.

Experts said don’t feed your cats raw or undercooked meat, clean the litter box daily and wash your hands often.