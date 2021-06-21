CALLING ALL FANS: How to help amid soaring summer temperatures through Family Eldercare’s Summer Fan Drive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Calling all fans: The Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive is back for its 31st year and we need YOUR help.

Family Eldercare has been serving the Central Texas community for three decades now in one of the largest efforts of its kind dedicated to providing relief from the searing Texas heat for those in need.

If you’d like to get involved, you can make monetary donations HERE now through the end of August, or bring inexpensive box fans to Whittlesey Landscape and Supplies locations and the KXAN studio on July 16 for the Fan Drop Off Event.

Fan Drop Off Event

  • When: July 16 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Where: Whittlesey Landscape and Supplies and the KXAN studio. Locations found HERE.
  • What: Bring inexpensive box fans or monetary funds
  • Why: Because FANS SAVE LIVES.

This mission is critical to the community now more than ever. Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer, with seniors, people with disabilities and children at the highest risk. As temperatures continue to rise this summer, so will the need for fans, so we invite you to help us help Central Texans in need beat the heat.

Find more information about Family Eldercare and the Summer Fan Drive on its website.

