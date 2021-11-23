Blog: Austin man says cancer diagnosis was the worst and best day of his life

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Logan Sneed says the death sentence doctors gave him in 2016 is what’s keeping him alive today.

Within 24 hours Logan’s life went from zero to 60. Doctors told him he needed surgery to remove a mass the size of an egg. (Courtesy from Logan Sneed)

“You go through hell to get to heaven. And I had to do that. And that’s what I’ve been able to do and that’s why I’m so motivated,” explained Sneed.

It was a spring day when Logan was on his way to gym.

“I started FaceTiming my ex-girlfriend at the time, I was in such great mood, I was ready for the day. And then boom, I started like, slurring my words,” Sneed recalled on the day that changed his life. “I had a seizure while I was driving. And she watched the whole seizure happen.”

The next 24 hours for Sneed was life-changing. Doctors told him he had a mass the size of an egg in his brain and he needed surgery that same week to remove it, but the outcome didn’t look good. Doctors told him he could die, and if he survived, his quality of life would not be the same.

Two weeks after surgery, he was told he had stage four glioblastoma, a rare form of cancer with a 22% survival rate, according to the American Cancer Society.

“In those two weeks after the diagnosis, I was wanting to die. I didn’t know what to do. I thought I was useless. Taking up time, space, money, and energy,” Sneed said.

But he had a shift in his mindset. He took the advice of his mentor and tried a new diet. Logan credits his longevity to the low-carb and high-fat diet known as Keto.

“They expected me to basically be dead, and it’s been five years, nothing’s there. So, there’s always an answer to a problem.”

Logan Sneed is an author, an entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. (Photo courtesy Logan Sneed)

His answer is controversial in the medical community. Some studies show the Keto eating lifestyle can help along with treatment, but doctors say more research is needed.

Whether the diet works or not, Logan’s message remains the same: don’t give up. Today, he’s an author, a successful entrepreneur and a motivational speaker.

The young entrepreneur is using his health challenges to help others transform their financial situation. He helps them build their own online coaching business.

“I think the biggest thing is discovering yourself and actually optimizing your health. If you don’t feel good, you’re not going to perform well.”

He says he owes all his success to cancer.

“We all have something that we’re going through, and you can let it control you or you can control it, you know, and that’s kind of my motto that I got to kind of go by.”

He calls his diagnosis the worst and best day of life.

