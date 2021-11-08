Blog: Austin ISD teacher goes the extra mile and runs 50 miles for his students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Teachers go the extra mile every day to set up their students for success, but Luis Reséndiz goes an extra 50 miles.

“I wanted to make an impact,” explained the Austin Independent School District teacher about his motivation to run 50 miles nonstop in less than eight hours.

Reséndiz teaches at Ridgetop Elementary, one of AISD’s dual language schools. At the start of the pandemic, in the March of 2020, he noticed a need for supplies and other resources as students started to learn from home. And that’s when the idea to run 50 miles nonstop started.

With the help of parents he created an online fundraiser he calls 50 Miles for Their Smiles. This was a new challenge for him, because up until this time his longest distance was a marathon — 26.2 miles.

In the spring of 2020 he raised $11,00 and $13,00 in 2021.

“50 Miles for Smiles allowed us to come together as a community to cheer him on and bring additional support to our students during these last two very different school years,” explained Kara Schultz, Ridgetop’s principal. “We are so thankful to Mr. Resendiz and our Rattler Community for their commitment to our students.”

The money Luis raised helped pay for web cameras, supplies for students, the classroom and other items for campus.

The next school fundraiser will get easier for Luis. If you thought 50 miles was long, how about an extra 12 miles? On Halloween, Luis placed third in the Javelina 100-kilometer in Arizona and is now training for a 100-mile race in 2022.

His motivation for longer distances started after running 50 miles this past May, the support from the community, and the show of support of students carrying signs ready to high five their teacher.

“That’s the picture I will frame for the rest of my life,” he said.