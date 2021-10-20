Austin woman stands out in walk to end breast cancer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the past 20 years, breast cancer survivor Felecia Owens has volunteered and walked in the Susan G. Komen yearly fundraiser.

“I remember our very first walk and there were women scattered around in pink and now there is a sea of pink,” said Owens.

This year’s event is called the 2021 MORE THAN PINK Walk. For Owens, it’s about a promise she made to a friend as they both battled breast cancer.

“We were going to volunteer together the next year and she didn’t make it. I remembered the promise we made together and I have kept that promise,” said Owens.

The walks will be held virtually and in-person in Austin, Waco and San Antonio on Sunday, Oct. 24.

It raises money for breast cancer research, patient care and public policy.

Owens hopes the fundraiser will also encourage women to get a yearly mammogram, something many put on hold during the pandemic.

“I don’t care if you have to wear four masks, get your wellness check it is very important,” said Owens.

Austin’s walk starts at The Long Center for Performing Arts. KXAN News is a proud sponsor.

For more information, visit the MORE THAN PINK Walk’s website.