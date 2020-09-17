Austin Regional Clinic providing drive-thru, other methods for safe flu vaccinations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Regional Clinic is providing new ways for people to safely get flu vaccinations such as drive-thru shots and curbside services, said CEO Anas Daghestani on Wednesday.

Clinic staff will use social distancing protocols and wear masks while drive-thru and curbside vaccinations are taking place, ARC said. The staff administering the vaccinations will also be separate from the staff conducting COVID-19 tests in order to keep everyone safe.

“We want to avoid the confusion of ‘which one do I have,’” Daghestani said. “(We want to minimize) the risk of having both infections at the same time, which could potentially overwhelm your immune system and the ability to fight both of them.”

Some Austin pharmacies initially planned to use drive-thru vaccinations but stopped the plan due to risks of drivers becoming dizzy afterwards. Daghestani said the clinic will minimize risks like this with a screening process to see if the patient has a history of passing out and if they have any allergies.

“We take every possible precaution, and we have a robust process that has been in place for six months now, and we know it’s been safe,” Daghestani said. “We want to make it easier for our patients.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says flu season begins around October and can last as long as until May. Governor Greg Abbott urged in a public service announcement on Tuesday for all Texans to get flu vaccinations as soon as possible.