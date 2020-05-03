Austin nonprofit hopes to ease burden of COVID-19 for new parents by offering support

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The challenges for parents with newborns during the COVID-19 pandemic have extended to unimaginable areas, but one local nonprofit is hoping to ease the burden.

“We are seeing a lot of parents have increased anxieties, feelings with how to deal with the crisis that we are in now and how to take care of their babies best,” said Jessica Burleson, the executive director of Partners in Parenting.

The Austin-based non-profit focuses on building up new parents and providing resources for them and their new babies.

She said that while becoming a new parent could already bring up demands, becoming a new parent during a pandemic adds a whole new level of stress.

“Our groups are such a great way for parents to talk to each other to gather some new resources that they might not have heard of or share resources,” Burleson added.

Those resources they help connect parents with include information about accessing food and diapers, resources to help with stress management, aid for breastfeeding and postpartum therapy.

They’ve also gone virtual with a lot of resources to help prevent the spread of the virus and hopefully continue giving support.

For more information, visit the Partners in Parenting website here.