Austin nonprofit currently in 3rd place to win national American Stroke Association award

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local nonprofit is days away from potentially winning a voters’ choice award and needs the community’s help.

Austin Speech Labs is one of 10 finalists for the second annual Stroke Hero Awards. The nonprofit serves Central Texas stroke survivors with intensive speech and cognitive therapy.

PICTURED: Austin Speech Labs employees on a virtual call (Courtesy of Austin Speech Labs)

It is currently competing for the American Stroke Association’s Stroke Hero Voters’ Choice Award. As of Monday morning, it’s in third place with just over 980 votes.

But there’s stiff competition from a couple of other finalists.

The Acute Stroke Rescue Team at Jersey Shore University Medical Center is standing strong in first place with more than 1,100 votes.

Beyond the awards, the American Stroke Association is honoring individuals and groups in the stroke community who have shown resilience and outstanding progress from around the United States. Through the same initiative, the American Heart Association is raising awareness of the unique health issues the LGBTQ+ community faces, particularly cardiovascular disease-related issues.

Austinites can vote for Austin Speech Labs on the awards webpage until March 31.

Travis County strokes

A stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S., the American Stroke Association states.

Strokes don’t discriminate. They can happen to anyone, at any age. The organization says roughly 1 in 4 people worldwide will have one in their lifetime.

Based on the latest data from the CDC, the association said that in Travis County, more than 75,000 people died due to strokes from 2016-18.

Travis County’s stroke death rate for ages 35 plus is 74 per 100,000, according to the Texas Department of State and Health Services.

You can learn more about the Stroke Hero Awards on the association’s webpage.