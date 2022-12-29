AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Ascension Seton Austin Marathon is warming up for its 31st year.

The annual marathon will take place on February 19 in downtown Austin. Runners can sign up for the full Austin Marathon, Austin Half Marathon, KXAN Simple Health 5K, or a virtual challenge.

You can use the code SimpleHealth for 10% off your sign up fee.

The marathon route will take runners past iconic Austin landmarks like the UT Tower and the “I Love You So Much” Mural, then through neighborhoods like the SOCO district and Hyde Park, and will end at the finish line in front of the Texas State Capitol.