Austin man who suffered heart attack while driving meets first-responders who saved his life

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Everyday Austin’s firefighters, law enforcement and emergency responders are doing everything they can to save lives and make a difference. However, it is not every day these brave men and women get a visit from someone whose life they touched, and Sunday afternoon, one Austin man did just that.

On August 9, Bruno Boelstler was on his way to the grocery store when he suffered a sudden cardiac event. His car drifted onto the median and eventually crashed into a rock at the intersection of Escarpment Boulevard and Slaughter Lane in southwest Austin.

An off duty STAR Flight nurse out for a jog found Mr. Boelstler’s car crashed in the median and immediately jumped into action. They were able to pull Boelstler out of the vehicle and begin performing CPR. The Austin Fire Department eventually arrived on the scene and was able to get his heart into a rhythm.

Bruno Boelstler meets first responders who saved his life.

Emergency medics were forced to use a defibrillator to send electricity through Mr. Boelstler’s body in an effort to fully restart his heart and get him to breathe on his own.

According to Brian Fitzpatrick, a District Commander with Austin-Travis County EMS, cardiac arrest incidents, like what happened to Mr. Boelstler, are some of the most severe calls they have to deal with. For every minute a victim’s heart is not beating the chance of survival decreases by 10%.

“When we worked on Mr. Boelstler he was moving his hands and trying to breathe on his own and that was a good indication to us that he had a high probability of recovering from this event and it just turned out that that’s the case,” said Fitzpatrick.

A month and a half after his life-changing incident Mr. Boelstler decided to visit Austin Fire Station 43 to thank the men and women who were that fateful day to save his life.

Boelstler said the incident had a profound impact on his life.

“I am thankful for every day that I have. I am thankful for the community that I live in and with these people around to help out whenever anybody needs any help,” said Boelstler. “It’s made my life different in how I view incidents and how I view people and I don’t judge things anymore.”

In many incidents, emergency medics and firefighters do no know what happens to the people in the calls they are sent to. According to Fitzpatrick, meeting the folks they are out there trying to protect and serve can mean a great deal to Austin’s first responders.

“A lot of time when we are on calls we don’t know the outcome. Sometimes people recover, sometimes they don’t but a lot of times we don’t hear what happens,” said Fitzpatrick. “It really is greatly satisfying to have somebody come back and tell us thank you for the job that we did, to show us the impact we had on their lives.”

Boelstler is 88-years-old and thanks to the efforts of Austin’s first responders, he is looking forward to celebrating his 89th birthday this December.