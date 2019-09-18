Austin officials investigate first possible case of vaping-related illness

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Public Health Department is investigating a possible case of vaping-related illness in the city, a public health official told KXAN Wednesday.

If confirmed, this case would join the hundreds of cases of lung disease reported around the country. The Centers for Disease Control says as of last week, there have been 380 cases reported in 36 states and six people have died.

Based on the recommendations of the CDC, the Austin Public Health Department sent a memo to Austin City Council Tuesday, informing city leaders that they are working with the Texas State Department of Health Services to monitor possible cases in the Austin area. The memo did not mention any cases of the illness in the Austin area.

While officials don’t yet know if the illness is definitely caused by vaping or e-cigarette use, they say it is the common link in all the illnesses reported so far. As a result, they urge people to quit vaping as they investigate further.

“Previous APH efforts have included the creation of a flyer on electronic cigarettes and an educational presentation for school administrators, staff, and parents,” the memo reads. “The Community Services division of APD will include electronic cigarette presentations at the upcoming Austin Youth Council meeting, the quarterly training for Peer Health Educators and the Austin/Travis County Adolescent Health Collaborative.”

Patients have reported coughing, shortness of breath and chest pain as well as nausea and diarrhea, according to the CDC. Most patients have used e-cigarettes containing THC products, but the CDC says some patients have reported using only nicotine.