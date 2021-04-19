Austin infant on her way home after months-long hospital stay for heart transplant

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Seventy-four days.

That’s how long six-month-old Zaria Jackson stayed at Dell Children’s Medical Center after undergoing a heart transplant.

Zaria Jackson, her mother and a few Dell Children’s staff members who helped her get well (KXAN/Mariano Garza)

Now, she’s going home!

She was admitted in January after she started showing signs of heart failure. Doctors said they still don’t know what caused it. They did know, however, that her best chance at survival was a heart transplant.

Her surgery was performed in March — and Zaria’s mother said all the nurses and doctors who cared for her have been like second parents.

This was only the fourth heart transplant performed at Dell Children’s.