Austin Heart and Stroke Walk 2021: walk to raise money for heart health

by: Athulya Rajakumar

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The annual Austin Heart and Stroke Walk is happening today at the Long Center. The opening ceremony began at 8 a.m. 

This event, hosted by the American Heart Association is part of a cause to help the millions of Americans who are affected by heart disease. The walk raises money to help fund scientific research for heart health, while encouraging people to be physically active. 

  • The KXAN Team snaps a pic after participating at the Austin Heart Walk
The heart walk takes place in more than 300 locations across the country. You can either register and raise money by yourself, or join a team and raise money with friends. Many people honor their loved ones who have suffered from heart disease by naming their teams after them.

