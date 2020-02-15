ATCEMS prepares for the Austin Marathon on Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of runners will compete in the Austin Marathon on Sunday.

Ahead of the event, Austin-Travis County EMS is preparing.

ATCEMS says motorcycles will be along the marathon route that can maneuver through crowds and road closures.

There will also be special response vehicles that are smaller than full-size ambulances. These will be able to transport patients to ambulances or the medical tents at the finish lane. They also carry all the medical gear ambulances have.

“Even though the roads are closed and there is pedestrian traffic, our vehicles with that smaller footprint get around really well. In less time than it takes for us to get to a patient who is need of assistance,” says ATCEMS Commander Kevin Parker. “And, also makes sure those neighborhoods the marathon is running through, that those ambulances assigned to those neighborhoods stay in those neighborhoods.”

Safety preparations are top of mind.

Just last month, two runners suffered cardiac arrest during the Austin 3M Half Marathon. They’re expected to make a full recovery.