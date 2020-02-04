Are Texas Public Schools following Sam’s Law?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tens of thousands of Texas school nurses and personnel are learning how to respond and care for a student having a seizure at school.

It’s called Sam’s Law, signed by Governor Greg Abbott in July of 2019. The law named after Texas student Samantha “Sam” Watkins, who died in December of 2016 after having a seizure, requires all Texas school personnel and school nurses to take online training to recognize a student having a seizure and respond quickly.

“Students living with epilepsy and seizures in Texas count on us to make sure those who are charged with their care can adequately and safely provide first aid and support for their condition,” explained Sindi Rosales, the Chief Executive Officer of the Epilepsy Foundation serving Central and South Texas.

The organization provides the training free of charge. It reports as of November of 2019, 22,000 have received the required training. In January alone, more than 15,000 school personnel took the online training.

In Texas, 49,000 children live with epilepsy and seizures, according to The Epilepsy Foundation of Texas.

In addition to training, schools have to have a “seizure action plan” for every student living with epilepsy and seizures to appropriately respond specifically to that student’s needs.