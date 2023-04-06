AUSTIN (KXAN) – The CDC reported last year that sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the U.S. surged in 2021 with no indication of slowing. Austin Public Health released Thursday data showing a similar pattern in Travis County.

They found that during the 2022 fiscal year, visits to APH’s Sexual Health Clinic increased by 38% from the 2021 fiscal year.

“It is important to highlight this issue during National Public Health Week,” Adrienne Sturrup, Director of Austin Public Health, was quoted saying in a press release. “Our sexual health programs are critical to the health and well-being of our community, and we are committed to providing equitable access to resources that promote sexual health and wellness for all residents of Travis County.”

Though there was an increase, APH reported that 98% of their patients who received sexual health care reported excellent customer service.

The national increase in STD cases may be related to COVID-19-related interruptions in STI testing, according to the National Coalition of STD Directors. The data released last year shows that communities of color, gay and bisexual men and younger people are the most affected by the increase in these types of infections.

APH offers several services, including testing and treatment for STIs, HIV testing and counseling, and education on safe sexual practices. They encourage all Travis County residents to utilize these services.



If you need a screening, you can visit Austin’s free Sexual Health Clinic. Austin Public Health also goes into the community to provide testing opportunities – the schedule can be found online.