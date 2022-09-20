AUSTIN (KXAN) — The American Heart Association is launching a new CPR campaign in Spanish.

“We know that language can be a barrier for individuals that are trying to make an impact,” said Catalina Berry, community impact director with the American Heart Association.

Berry hopes the new campaign called Héroes Salvando Corazones or Heroes Saving Hearts translates into saving lives.

The AHA said the videos and information in Spanish coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month.

“This is why we have this new campaign on doing everything in Spanish. We have the songs,” said Berry. “Some people know hands-only CPR to the song ‘Stayin’ Alive.’ We have those songs in Spanish that can help people from the Latino community know how to do CPR at the right rhythm as well.”

Research from the AHA shows: