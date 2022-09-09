AUSTIN (KXAN) – The American Heart Association’s Heart Walk is set to return to Austin in October.

The 2022 Austin Heart & Stroke Walk is set to start at 8 a.m. Oct. 22. The goal of the walk is to raise $1.5 million.

According to AHA, the funds raised will help save the lives of kids born with congenital heart defects and adults struggling with heart disease, teach thousands how to save lives through CPR training, fund the next heart and stroke medical breakthrough, and ensure everyone has access to quality healthcare.

Find out more on how to participate in the walk or donate on the Heart Walk website. KXAN’s Britt Moreno and David Yeomans will be in attendance.