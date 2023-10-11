Now, more than ever, it’s important to find ways to boost physical, emotional and mental health and the Austin Heart & Stroke Walk, presented by St. David’s HealthCare and Texas Mutual Insurance Company, is a great way to keep up or kickoff healthy habits and stay socially connected while making an impact in your community.

Studio 512 was joined by Mark Hauerland, Director of Grocery Merchandising at H-E-B and Heart Walk Chairperson, to learn more about the event.

“The Heart & Stroke Walk will be Saturday, October 21st, 2023 at Q2 Stadium for the second time, which is such a great venue. This event is so much more than just a walk. There will be yard games, face-painting, Hands-Only CPR training (which is such an important skill) and valuable health information like blood pressure screenings. We really to encourage everyone to come out…family, friends, young kids, and even pets!

“The American Heart Association has a long history of funding research, advocacy efforts, CPR training, blood pressure management and health education all across the five counties that they serve in Central Texas. Just one of the ways AHA is helping in Central Texas is through their ‘Screen, Educate and Refer’ blood pressure management programs. AHA works with local organizations like the Black Men’s Health Clinic, Austin Public Health, local pregnancy resource centers and so many more to resource and educate on how to monitor blood pressure and what to do if it is out of range.

“Because of this incredible work, H-E-B is proud to partner with the American Heart Association. We have our own wellness initiatives within H-E-B to help support our customers, and AHA is a reputable source of health and wellness information that can help transform lives.”

You can register for free at AustinHeartWalk.org to sign up and create your own team. Team H-E-B is looking forward to walking with everyone!

This segment is paid for by the American Heart Association and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.