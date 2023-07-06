Ally Medical ER Gives Tips for Emergency Preparedness

Ally Medical wants to keep everyone in their communities healthy, safe, and out of the emergency room. They’ve partnered up with KXAN’s Simple Health to provide tips for creating an emergency plan.

Emergencies happen whether anticipated or not but creating an emergency plan and preparing for these situations can help prevent injuries and get patients feeling better faster.

To create an emergency plan, Ally Medical’s Dr. Jeremy Kenter recommends people “start by identifying potential risks and emergency contacts.”

“Make sure you’re stocked up on standard medical supplies, create communication plans with your family and friends, and identify the closest emergency room to your home and places you often go” said Dr. Kenter.

Taking the surprise out of emergency situations can make them less scary and easier to respond to quickly. To identify potential risks, Dr. Kenter suggests taking time to consider high-risk activities that could result in serious injury, triggers for serious allergic or asthmatic reactions, and any medical issues one’s healthcare provider has flagged as potentially high risk.

Once people know what emergencies they are at risk for, they can start planning their response.

Dr. Kenter recommends all households have a first aid kit available. A fully stocked first aid kit should include sterile gauze, bandages, adhesive tape, and other essential supplies. Kits can be supplemented with a thermometer, anti-inflammatories, antihistamines, decongestants, electrolyte powers, antibiotic ointment, tweezers, gloves, and eye wash.

Identifying emergency contacts and creating communication plans are also important to consider when preparing for an emergency. Dr. Kenter suggests first creating an emergency contact list and filling it with those you want to be notified in case of an emergency. Creating a communication plan is also recommended by compiling up-to-date contact information, printing physical copies of the list, and keeping one copy on your person and one at home.

Lastly, don’t waste time questioning where to go when an emergency happens. Dr. Kenter advises locating the nearest emergency rooms to your home, workplace, and school. Google Maps and similar websites can help you find your local emergency rooms, and you can make note of your preferred ER’s name, address, and phone number. Consider saving this information as a phone contact titled “Emergency Room-Home,” “Emergency Room-Work,” or “Emergency Room-School” for ease.

Taking the time to adequately prepare ahead of time can make a big difference in preventing emergencies and handling them when they do happen.

“Emergencies happen. That’s why it’s essential to have a plan in place to keep your loved ones safe,” said Dr. Kenter.

When an emergency happens, Ally Medical is ready to help, treating major and minor emergencies for children and adults at all seven of their central Texas locations.