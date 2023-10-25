Ally Medical Emergency Room is proud of be a founding partner of RISE FC, Austin’s newest semi-professional women’s soccer team. Alissa Ziemianski, President of Austin Coed Soccer Association, Rise FC Founder and Board of Directors for Austin Soccer Foundation, alongside Erin Webb, Rise FC Co-Founder and Dr. Jessica Best spoke with Studio 512 about the partnership.

What is Rise FC?

Erin says, “Austin Rise FC is a soccer team founded and led by a group of women who love soccer, creating opportunities for women, and building community through sport. In July 2022, we banded together to establish a mission-driven club that focuses on cultivating a positive experience for all: players, staff, fans, and partners alike. We compete in the WPSL and our inaugural season has just wrapped! We are passionate about creating a positive experience for players, fans and partners across Austin.”

Why was it important to have a medical partner?

Alissa says, “It’s important for us to have a medical partner because we are competing at a high level in a sport where ankle, knee, wrist, and head injuries are common. Both Erin and I have needed to use Ally’s services this past year. Having a trusted doctor, like our Ally Medical team doctors, makes it easy to get treatment and take care of our bodies when we need it. Our first season couldn’t have been as successful as it was without the support on and off the field from Ally Medical.

“As athletes there’s a tendency to try to push through the pain. But the long-term health of our bodies is more important than one game, so we take a break and see a medical professional, like one of our team doctors at Ally Medical, to prevent further injury.”

Dr. Best, what should you do if you have a sports injury?

“Alissa makes a good point! The first thing you should do if you get hurt playing a sport is to stop right away, since continuing to play can cause more harm. Many sports injuries can be treated, at least initially, at home using the RICE method of rest, ice, compression, and elevation to reduce swelling and relieve pain.

“If the pain and swelling do not go away after a few days, or you have severe pain, swelling, or bruising, an obvious deformity, or are unable to tolerate any weight on the area, you should see a medical professional for treatment. You can see your primary care physician if the injury isn’t urgent, but an emergency physician is recommended if you want to be seen as quickly as possible for serious injuries. Your doctor will likely need to run diagnostic imaging tests to diagnose the injury and start treatment or refer you to a specialist.

“Each of our 7 Central Texas Ally Medical Emergency Rooms is prepared to treat major and minor sports injuries, including concussions, sprains, and broken bones, for children and adults in a safe, stress-free setting. No appointments are needed, and patients may come in any time – day or night – with little to no wait!”

What can people do to prevent sports injuries in the first place?

Erin says, “We can’t play our best if our bodies aren’t at our best, so we prioritize injury prevention and taking care of ourselves. To prevent injuries, we make sure we are fully warmed up before we begin playing, we use proper technique and take breaks, and we emphasize strength and flexibility in our workout routines. We also make sure to stay hydrated, which is especially important when playing outside in the Texas heat.”

Alissa says, “We focus on taking care of our bodies in general, making sure we’re eating enough food, getting enough sleep, drinking enough water, and managing stress. Anything we can do to keep us feeling resilient, healthy, and ready for the game.”

This segment is paid for by Ally Medical Emergency Room and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.