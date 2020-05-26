Allergies or something more serious? Specialist says being itchy is the key

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Allergies tend to be year-round in central Texas, but how do you know if it’s just something in the air or a symptom of something more serious?

Dr. Alison Humphrey, an allergy and immunology specialist at the Texas Children’s Specialty Care Center, said one of the biggest differentiating factors is going to be itchiness.

Itchy eyes, nose and sneezing are signs of an allergy, Dr. Humphrey says.

She says symptoms such as fever, body aches, fatigue, coughing and shortness of breath, may mean it’s a virus, and not allergies.

That’s why the doctor encourages people to wear a mask in public, even if you’re sure it’s the pollen count that has you sneezing.

“Just because, you know if you’re sneezing and coughing, even if it’s from allergies, it’s possible that you could be spreading a little bit of COVID that you may not know or you could be asymptomatic,” Dr. Humphrey said.