Kim Eagle of Earn That Body joined Studio 512 to talk about the benefits of HIIT, High Intensity Interval Training. Kim says that HIIT is accessible because it is very short: only 20-30 seconds of full-blast moves, with a rest in between! She usually does three rounds of each move, resting up to a minute between each set, and this cardio exercise can be done with just body weight.

“HIIT helps you burn calories fast, and you keep burning long after the workout is done! It’s also a great way to build muscle. One tip: only do HIIT training 2-3 times per week, max. Alternate HIIT days with strength for best results.”

Kim is offering her Strong Body Challenge starting April 18th! It’s 21 days, and she’s offering 3 full-body strength videos, 3 HIIT cardio videos and 3 core videos to get you feeling great. To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody, for inspiration.