Abstract Painting For Mental Health With Local Artist Jodie King

Austin artist Jodie King visited with Studio 512 to talk about her craft and how healing art can be. She walked Rosie through starting an abstract painting: if you haven’t spent much time being creative, it can be hard to put brush to canvas!

Jodie says that art can help you discover more about yourself, reduce your stress, redefine your freedom and improve your mental health. She’s offering a “Color Course For Rebels” to encourage people in a creative space! Use code STUDIO512 for 20% through January 10th.

Learn more about Jodie, her classes and her work at JodieKing.com.