(KXAN) — This week, lawmakers on Capitol Hill heard from 160 children and teens living with Type 1 diabetes (T1D).

The group is asking Congress renew funding for the Special Diabetes Program, known as SDP, backed by the National Institute of Health.

“The Special Diabetes Program was directly linked to the first ever disease modifying therapy for Type 1 diabetes that actually delays the onset of Type 1 for up to two years,” said Aaron Turner Phifer with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or JDRF.

“The program has gotten us closer than we’ve ever been to a cure,” said Turner Phifer. “The kids will be up on Capitol Hill advocating to their members of Congress to renew that program.”

More than 1.4 million Americans live with Type 1 diabetes, according to the JDRF.

Without Congressional action, the Special Diabetes Program will expire at the end of September.

“We’re very confident that Congress is going to extend this program. There’s bipartisan support,” said Turner Phifer.