AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mild Cognitive Impairment can lead to pre-Alzheimer’s, but 82% of Americans surveyed said they’ve never heard of it. The finding is from the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association’s annual report.

“There are one in seven people ages 60 and older who have MCI, and it’s important to know about it, because in some cases, MCI can progress to dementia,” said Morgan Daven with the Alzheimer’s Association.

Daven said studies suggest 10 to 15% of people with MCI develop dementia every year but said the condition is misunderstood by many Americans.

“MCI involves changes in memory and thinking that go beyond normal aging,” said Daven. “Examples of what MCI might look like include forgetting conversations or having a hard time finding your way around a place you know well.”

Research suggested MCI can be caused by depression or sleep deprivation in some cases, which experts said can be reversed if diagnosed early.

“It starts with talking to your doctor,” said Daven. “Your doctor can use a proven test for cognitive assessment for MCI and based on that see if you need to see a specialist.”

Th Alzheimer’s Association Capital of Texas Chapter provided the following findings from the 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report: