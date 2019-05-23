62K lbs of raw beef products recalled nationwide ahead of Memorial Day for E. Coli concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tens of thousands of pounds of beef products have been recalled just ahead of Memorial Day after high health risk due to E. Coli contamination, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Aurora Packing Company has issued a nationwide recall of 62,112 pounds of raw beef products that were packaged on April 19.

“The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide for further distribution and processing,” officials wrote. “The problem was discovered during traceback activities in response to random sample testing by FSIS.”

Officials caution that E. Coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacteria that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and stomach cramps about two to eight days after exposure to the organism.

There is concern that some product may be in institutional facility freezers. Anyone who has this product is urged to throw it away or return it to where it was purchased.

See the full list of products recalled here and see the labels here.