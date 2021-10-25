6 women-owned Austin businesses raising funds for breast cancer research — here’s how to help!

Six Austin women owned businesses stepping up to raise money for cancer research

AUSTIN (KXAN) —With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, a group of six women-owned retail businesses are raising money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“Breast cancer is just a mean disease and any kind of research or any kind of donation to that, I feel like helps,” said Susan Parker, who owns Personally Yours.

The six businesses which include Personally Yours, The Garden Room, The Menagerie, Monogram Lady, Paper Place and Picket Fences will sell $50 dollar gift cards in their stores. If a purchase is made then you will be eligible for discounts at any of the stores through October 30.

All money raised through the gift card purchases will go directly to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.