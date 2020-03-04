5 Ways To Show Yourself Love For Free With Dena Jansen

Author of Road To Hope, Dena Jansen stopped by to spread encouragment on self-love. Dena shares 5 ways to show yourself LOVE for FREE! Overall the key is to slow down, be intentional and celebrate yourself in the best way you know how (not how others do it – this is a personal exercise)!

Breathe

We forget to breathe. I had countless times that the best advice from dear friends to take a breath. We give into shallow breathing with the pace of our lives. So, don’t take it for granted. Slow the heart, slow the mind, fuel the body – it’s energy! Be Where Your Feet Are

We oftentimes are go-go-going, we don’t stop to be present and be where your feet are. The best way is to actually kick-off your shoes, put your toes in the grass, or just on the floor. But there’s something about literally touching the ground with our feet. Take a deep breath and get grounded. Get Up & Out Into Nature

If you are feeling stuck the thing we often do is STOP moving. We isolate, vedge out, sit and scroll, but what we really need to do is GET UP AND OUT. Move your body and if you can do that out in nature it’s a game-changer.

Walk, run, hike, kayak, fish, ride bikes, or even just sit. When you get up and out, leave the phone behind. It’s best when it’s TECH FREE time! And you can do it quickly if you just need a quick recharge – circle the block, the house, walk to the mailbox, sit on your front porch. And if I haven’t said it before, don’t forget to breathe. Quiet Time Out

Silence is golden! But don’t put yourself in a corner like many of us have done with our kids…Go and think about what you did?!, give yourself the time and space, but make it magical for you!

Be intentional with what YOU NEED – Maybe you need rest (aka…take a NAP) or to learn something new, or self-reflect, the goal is to give yourself space!

Options include meditation, journaling, baths, reading, candles, music, favorite beverage (hot tea or coffee) – create ambiance, then relish it!

Oh yeah, and breathe. Create

We are creative beings and there is something about creating a tangible thing that brings us joy! This is also very personal, so you do you and it’s totally worth it!

Options to create include cooking a new recipe, Paint or make some other amazing craft, Doodle, draw, journal, wreaths, Vision board, Canva SM post or put a puzzle together.

Whatever you do, follow your gut on what to create. Don’t overthink it. Celebrate it. And always wrap it up with a deep breath.

Dena Jansen is a speaker, author, and coach that works with #POTENTIALSeekers as they are ready to show up and commit to pursuing their potential. For more information, go to www.DenaJansen.com and follow along on social media for upcoming speaking engagements and conferences. Facebook: @DenaSpeaks Instagram: @Dena_Jansen.